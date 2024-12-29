The Last Sage
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Dreams in a cockroach prison
“The cruelest prison of all is the prison of the mind.”
Dec 29, 2024
•
Theodore Atkinson
34
Share this post
The Last Sage
Dreams in a cockroach prison
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
September 2024
The divine deception
Reality is created by the mind.
Sep 29, 2024
•
Theodore Atkinson
80
Share this post
The Last Sage
The divine deception
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
32
August 2024
We must protect our border by all means necessary
“You are, after all, what you think.
Aug 24, 2024
•
Theodore Atkinson
46
Share this post
The Last Sage
We must protect our border by all means necessary
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
July 2024
The best insurance is never for sale
“We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light.”
Jul 27, 2024
•
Theodore Atkinson
77
Share this post
The Last Sage
The best insurance is never for sale
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18
Imaginations are running wild
“How strange when an illusion dies.
Jul 3, 2024
•
Theodore Atkinson
63
Share this post
The Last Sage
Imaginations are running wild
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
17
June 2024
Consistent and persistent is the answer
“The cure for anything is salt water: sweat, tears or the sea.”
Jun 11, 2024
•
Theodore Atkinson
54
Share this post
The Last Sage
Consistent and persistent is the answer
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
19
May 2024
What are you?
“You are what you do, not what you say you'll do.”
May 26, 2024
•
Theodore Atkinson
64
Share this post
The Last Sage
What are you?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
27
You have the wrong idea about freedom
“Those who will not reason, are bigots, those who cannot, are fools, and those who dare not, are slaves.”
May 12, 2024
•
Theodore Atkinson
106
Share this post
The Last Sage
You have the wrong idea about freedom
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
38
April 2024
Passes through the systems of Hell
“The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who, in times of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.”
Apr 26, 2024
•
Theodore Atkinson
72
Share this post
The Last Sage
Passes through the systems of Hell
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
19
I hope you're paying attention to this
“The reason why many are still troubled, still seeking, still making little forward progress is because they haven't yet come to the end of themselves.
Apr 14, 2024
•
Theodore Atkinson
161
Share this post
The Last Sage
I hope you're paying attention to this
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
65
Leaders of the spiritual cosmos
“If we believe in nothing, if nothing has any meaning and if we can affirm no values whatsoever, then everything is possible and nothing has any…
Apr 3, 2024
•
Theodore Atkinson
42
Share this post
The Last Sage
Leaders of the spiritual cosmos
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
March 2024
Into the heart of darkness
“You know I hate, detest, and can't bear a lie, not because I am straighter than the rest of us, but simply because it appals me.
Mar 24, 2024
•
Theodore Atkinson
68
Share this post
The Last Sage
Into the heart of darkness
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
36
© 2025 Theodore Atkinson
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts